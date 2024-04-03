Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.6 %

ALB stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.78. 784,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,283. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

