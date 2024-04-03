Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 19,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.