Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,363,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,508,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,811,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.24. 16,749,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,766,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

