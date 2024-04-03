Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.65. 353,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,495. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.10 and a 200 day moving average of $411.79.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.