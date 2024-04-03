Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 1,417,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,262. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

