Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. 2,135,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,301. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,024. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

