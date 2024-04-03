Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.11. 44,157,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,876,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.38 and its 200 day moving average is $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

