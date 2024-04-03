Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.