Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $15.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.