Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 2.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.53 and last traded at $63.83. Approximately 32,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 656,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

