Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki Sells 275,000 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rumble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Recommended Stories

