Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.83. 804,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,217,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,797.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,201.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,831 shares of company stock worth $1,821,252. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

