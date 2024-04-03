Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 139,326 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,987 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $1,499,055.22.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,676 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $1,218,354.48.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $797,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,489. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

