Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 139,326 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,540.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,987 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $1,499,055.22.
- On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,676 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $1,218,354.48.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $797,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,224.78.
- On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,489. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.