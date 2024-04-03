Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. 374,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

