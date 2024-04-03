Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Sanlam Stock Performance
Shares of SLLDY stock opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.48. Sanlam has a 52-week low of C$5.16 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.
Sanlam Company Profile
