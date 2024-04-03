Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

