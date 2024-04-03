Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. 2,951,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,363,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.