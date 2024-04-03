Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 33,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.90. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 802,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

