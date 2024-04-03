Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

LON SCF opened at GBX 262.52 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.81. Schroder Income Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312 ($3.92). The company has a market capitalization of £182.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

