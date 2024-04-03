Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 529,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 452,405 shares.The stock last traded at $35.71 and had previously closed at $35.80.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

