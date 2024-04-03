Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,836. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.