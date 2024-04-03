Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.