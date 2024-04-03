Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lowered by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

