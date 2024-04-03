SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.83) to GBX 940 ($11.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.10) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952 ($11.95).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 873.60 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,163.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 913 ($11.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 865.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 819.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

In other news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,174.74). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

