Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

