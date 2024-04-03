Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 186.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

