Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Declines By 5.2%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.41 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

