Short Interest in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Expands By 6.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 432,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Trading Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.