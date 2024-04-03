Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Grows By 13.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.
Ansell Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.