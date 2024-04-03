Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Grows By 13.1%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

