Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Declines By 5.3%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.