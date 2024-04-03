Short Interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Rises By 9.0%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 17,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 385,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

