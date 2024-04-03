Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Decreases By 10.3%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 12,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,691. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.03. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $82.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,945,000.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

