Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Drops By 6.6%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CATC stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $504.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.58. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

