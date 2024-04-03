Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rises By 7.7%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

