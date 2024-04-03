Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Rises By 9.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of CI&T stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 15,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,602. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $582.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

