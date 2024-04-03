Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 5.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 21,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 275,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,537. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

