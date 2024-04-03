Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Increases By 6.2%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 97,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,565. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $638.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

A number of analysts have commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

