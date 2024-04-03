Short Interest in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Declines By 5.0%

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE:CDP opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -176.12%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

