Short Interest in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Grows By 6.0%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 547,600 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CCRD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 9,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,794. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.36. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCard Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

