Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Expands By 12.7%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

