Short Interest in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Declines By 5.4%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Fanhua Trading Down 6.1 %

FANH opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

