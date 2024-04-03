Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Increases By 10.0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Merchants by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

