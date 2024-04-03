Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Drops By 6.5%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.11.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

