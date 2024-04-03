Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Decreases By 5.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 152,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

