Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Decreases By 7.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 728.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDBF stock opened at $4,500.00 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,962.53 and a 1 year high of $4,565.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,265.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,804.81.

Get Givaudan alerts:

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.