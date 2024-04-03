Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases By 11.4%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

