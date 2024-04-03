Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expands By 6.5%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

