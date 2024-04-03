Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 8.0%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GPMT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 614,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 764,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 439,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

