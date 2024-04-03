Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Rises By 8.5%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

