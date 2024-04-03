Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Rises By 10.1%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IDT Price Performance

IDT traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 85,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.97. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

IDT Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IDT by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

